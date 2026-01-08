Pak-Iran ferry service inaugurated with Rs50,000 round-trip ticket

Karachi: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Tuesday inaugurated a ferry terminal at Karachi Port Trust (KPT), calling the initiative a landmark step towards promoting regional and coastal tourism and strengthening Pakistan’s blue economy.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the minister said the launch of ferry services fulfilled his long-standing vision of introducing modern, safe and sustainable maritime passenger transport in Pakistan.

He announced the soft launch of Pakistan’s first-ever ferry service from Karachi to Iran’s Chabahar Port.

According to officials, the ferry service will commence in the third week of January. The first ferry will depart from Karachi carrying up to 240 passengers to Chabahar. The journey is expected to take between 12 and 14 hours.

The ferry service will operate three round trips per week, with the round-trip fare set at Rs50,000 per passenger.

The minister said the initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of harnessing the vast potential of the blue economy and diversifying maritime-related economic activities.

“This ferry service is not just a transport initiative but a gateway to economic opportunities, tourism promotion and regional connectivity,” Junaid Anwar Chaudhry said. He noted that this was the first-ever ferry service licence issued in the history of Pakistan, calling it a historic achievement for the maritime sector.

The minister said the inauguration of the ferry terminal would further strengthen confidence and trust among the business community, demonstrating the government’s commitment to creating a facilitative environment for private sector investment.

He added that the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, along with its attached organisations, especially ports, was working tirelessly to enhance contribution to the blue economy through policy reforms, infrastructure development and public-private partnerships.

Highlighting growing investor interest, he revealed that several businessmen had expressed keen interest in obtaining licences to operate ferry services.

He expressed confidence that increased private sector participation would lead to a surge in maritime tourism and create new opportunities in employment, hospitality, transport and allied industries.

The minister urged the business community to come forward with innovative ideas and proposals for doing business with Pakistani ports. “We welcome new concepts and investments, and the ministry will extend full cooperation and facilitation to ensure their success,” he assured.

He also announced that Port Qasim Authority would soon unveil plans for a state-of-the-art industrial zone, aimed at providing modern infrastructure to investors. The proposed industrial zone, he said, would play a vital role in boosting industrial activity, exports and economic growth while complementing port-led development.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, KPT management, and representatives of the shipping and business communities, who hailed the initiative as a major step towards revitalising Pakistan’s maritime sector and unlocking the untapped potential of its coastal and marine resources.