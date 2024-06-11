Pak Navy crew completes training at Turkey: ISPR

The training of the crew of PNS BABUR, the new ship of Pakistan Navy, has been completed in Gölcük Naval Base, Turkey.

The first-of-its-kind training was jointly organized by Turkish Naval Forces and Pakistan Navy.

The purpose of the training was to train the ship’s crew for various naval operations and to further strengthen mutual relations between the two navies.

During the training, Commander Gölcük Naval Base, Commanding Officer Istanbul Naval Shipyard visited PNS Babur.

Top officials of the Turkish Naval Forces appreciated the operational and training standards of the Pakistan Navy.

PNS Babar paid homage to the Turkish Martyrs while passing in front of the First World War at Çanakkale Martyrs’ Memorial.

PNS Babur is the first of the four Milgem-class ships being developed in cooperation with Turkey.

However, under the Pak-Turkey agreement, two ships are being built in Istanbul and two in Karachi.