Pak Navy found six more bodies of missing fishermen

THATTHA: Pakistan Navy along with other rescue officials recovered six more bodies of the missing fishermen who had gone missing after a boat capsized six days ago in Keti Bandar, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Assistant Commissioner of Kati Bandar, Majid Hameed, stated that at least 14 fishermen went missing on Wednesday after their boat capsized near Keti Bandar, Thatta.

The boat, named Al-Asad, had a crew of around 45 fishermen, 31 of whom were rescued following the sinking incident, after which the search operation was initiated for the missing fishermen.

During the search operation, the rescue officials found four bodies of the deceased fishermen near Keti Bandar, who were later shifted to Karachi.

The ongoing search operation has discovered a total of 10 bodies so far, while efforts are underway to search the remaining four missing fishermen.

Earlier on March 5, a fishing boat with around 50 fishermen onboard drowned in the deep sea near Thatta, according to the Fisher Folk Forum.

“The fishing boat capsized in the Arabian Sea was carrying around 50 fishermen,” a spokesperson of the Coastal Media Centre said.