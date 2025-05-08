Trains operating smoothly amid regional tensions

Pakistan Railways announced that the train operations have no change in their schedule, despite the security issues amid India-Pakistan tensions, ARY News reported, citing official sources.



According to the Pakistan Railway’s spokesperson, trains are operational according to their schedule to facilitate passengers, with no change reported.

Earlier, Pakistan’s civilian areas were subjected to an attack, reporting no casualties or damage. However, precautionary measures across multiple sectors to ensure public safety and preparedness have been taken due to escalating India-Pakistan tensions.

Airlines and flight operations have been temporarily postponed; however, commercial flights remain unaffected and operational.

Earlier, in response to rising India-Pakistan tensions following recent conflicts between the countries, flights of three major international airlines were suspended to both countries.

Operations to Pakistan and India were halted by Emirates, Etihad Airways, and Qatar Airways, indicating security measures and airspace limitations.

The conflict increased after India attacked Pakistan’s territory, causing a counterattack.

On the other side, India halted 25 international flight routes that earlier crossed its airspace into Pakistan.