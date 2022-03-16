Pak rupee plummets to new low against US dollar

KARACHI: Making a new low on another day, the Pakistani rupee on Wednesday sank to a lifetime low of 179.35 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market during early trading, ARY News reported.

According to forex dealers, the value of the greenback surged by 13 paisa today to trade at Rs179.35 in the interbank market, hitting an all-time high.

In open market, however, the dollar is trading at Rs180.60 against the Pak rupee.

The US dollar closed at Rs178.22 on the other day, according to the country’s central bank.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose over $1 on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier declines, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to stoke volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.

