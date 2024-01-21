26.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, January 21, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

Pak-Saudi Arabia joint military training begins

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

OKARA: Joint military training between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces started at Okara garrison today.

Organized by Multan Corps, the training began with the presentation of best military drills by the contingents of both countries. National anthems of the two countries were also played on the occasion along with the hoisting of flags.

The training aims at honing the collective combat skills of the two forces.

At the end, Commander Okara Garrison who was chief guest of the opening ceremony, affixed badges of joint training to the officers and jawans of the forces of both the countries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.