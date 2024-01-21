Pak-Saudi Arabia joint military training begins

OKARA: Joint military training between the Pakistan Army and Royal Saudi Land Forces started at Okara garrison today.

Organized by Multan Corps, the training began with the presentation of best military drills by the contingents of both countries. National anthems of the two countries were also played on the occasion along with the hoisting of flags.

The training aims at honing the collective combat skills of the two forces.

At the end, Commander Okara Garrison who was chief guest of the opening ceremony, affixed badges of joint training to the officers and jawans of the forces of both the countries.