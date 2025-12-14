Pak U19 vs Ind U19: India outclasses Pakistan in Asia Cup high-voltage clash

Pak U19 vs Ind U19: In a high-voltage match between two traditional rivals, India Under-19 defeated Pakistan Under-19 by 90 runs in the 5th match of the Under-19 Asia Cup at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

India scored 240 runs, batting first, in response to which the Pakistan team was bundled out for 150 runs.

For India U-19, Aaron George played a brilliant innings of 85 runs. Along with him, Ayush Mhatre scored 38 runs, while Kanishk Chauhan contributed 46 runs. The Indian team was all out for 240 runs in 46.1 overs.

Among Pakistan’s bowlers, Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan took 3 wickets each, while Niqab Shafiq took 2 wickets.

However, Pakistan’s side could not compete in pursuit of the target of 241 runs. Huzaifa Ahsan registered for 70 runs, but apart from that no player stayed at the crease for long, as the Pakistani team was all out for 150 runs in 41.2 overs.

Deepesh Devendran bowled brilliantly and took 3 wickets for the Indian side, while Kanishk Chauhan and Kishan Kumar Singh also took 2 wickets each. The excellent performance of the Indian bowlers completely destroyed the Pakistan batting lineup.

Furthermore, at last, Deepesh Devendran was adjudged the player of the match, giving away only 16 runs for 3 wickets.

Earler this week, Pakistan Women’s U19 beat Bangladesh Women’s U19 by six wickets in the fifth and final T20 match to clinch the series 3-2 at the Cox’s Bazar Academy Ground in Bangladesh on Friday afternoon.

Pakistan chased the 85-run target with three overs to spare registering back-to-back six-wicket wins after going down 2-1 in the first three matches of the series.

Pakistan lost skipper Eman Naseer and Raahima Syed (10, 8b, 2x4s) early with 16 runs on the board at the start of the chase. Eman finished the series as leading run-scorer with 97 runs across the five matches.

Komal Khan and Aqsa Habib then stitched a 37-run third-wicket stand to stablise the innings before the latter fell for a 23-ball 21 in the 13th over hitting two fours. Komal scored 25 off 46 balls with the help of three fours before departing in the subsequent over.

Fizza Fiaz, who walked in at 53-3, struck a six and a four to finish with 18 not out off 14 balls, while Areesha Ansari remained unbeaten for seven off 10 balls striking one four.

For Bangladesh, Habiba Islam Pinky, Otoshi Mojumder and Farjana Easmin picked up one wicket each.