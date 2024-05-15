Pak-US dialogue agreed to increase cooperation against terrorism: Patel

WASHINGTON: US State Department principal deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel on Tuesday said that the Pak-US dialogue agreed to increase cooperation against terrorism.

Addressing a press conference, Patel said: “We confirmed with Pakistan today our bilateral intention to increase our capacity to meet emerging threats, specifically to increase communication on terrorism – specifically terrorism trends and movements of concern.”

Patel said US also agreed about preventing and deterring terrorist groups and the work that can be done in that place, such as counter-IED investigations, technical assistance at Pakistan’s western border and other issues, he said.

He denied an answer to a question regarding drone attack in the Pak-Afghan border area and added Pentagon will respond on the matter.

Replying to another question, Vedant Patel said that all Iran sanctions remain in effect, and we advise anyone considering business deals with Iran to be aware of the potential risks.

Earlier, Pakistan and the United States (US) underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing the most pressing challenges to regional and global security, including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS-Khorasan.

Officials of both countries expressed the commitment during the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism Dialogue held in Washington D.C on May 10, stated a joint statement issued.

Additional Foreign Secretary for the UN and OIC, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah, and US Department of State Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, co-chaired the Dialogue.