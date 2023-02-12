Pak-US defence dialogue to begin in Washington tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The second round of defence dialogue between Pakistan and United States will be held from tomorrow, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The Pak-US defence dialogue is scheduled from 13-16 February in Washington, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Spokesperson has announced.

The first round of the dialogue was held in Pakistan in January 2021, spokesperson further stated.

Pakistan’s delegation, led by the Chief of General Staff, will comprise of senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joint Staff Headquarters and three armed services headquarters, foreign office said.

The US team will be represented by the office of undersecretary of defence, according to the statement.

The issues of bilateral defence and security cooperation will be discussed during the defence dialogue.

