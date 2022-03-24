PAKvsAUS: David Warner’s heated argument with umpire; video goes viral

The video of Australia cricketer David Warner arguing with umpire Ahsan Raza about the rules went viral.

The incident happened on the fourth day of the third Test in Lahore.

The batter received a warning after he encroached the protected area of the pitch by the officials in the morning session. It did not sit well with him and he began pleading his case.

It brought the play to a halt.

Watch: David Warner’s wife reacts to his viral video from Pakistan

The 35-year-old said he was entitled to bat out of his crease and play his shots before running. The umpires did not listen to him and were adamant that he was in the danger zone.

“You want me to play my shot like this,” the cricketer said as he pointed towards the side of the pitch. The umpire, in reply, told him to move while led to the world cup-winning player asking him to show the rule book then.

“Show me in the rule book where that’s what I’ve got to do,” he said. “I won’t start until you show me.”

The cricketer, who was castled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, hit six boundaries and a maximum on his way to 91-ball 52 in the second innings as the visitors declared their second innings at 227-3.

Usman Khawaja played an unbeaten knock of 104 runs off 178 balls with eight boundaries.

Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah along with Nauman Ali picked a wicket each.

The hosts were 73-0 in chase of 351-run target. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique are not out at 42 and 27 respectively.

