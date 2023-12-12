21.9 C
Usman Khawaja to support Palestine cause during Perth Test

Australia batter Usman Khawaja will express solidarity with Palestinians by wearing a special pair of shoes in the first Test against Pakistan at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

According to Al Jazeera, at least 17,700 Palestinians have been killed and more than 48,800 have been wounded by Israeli bombing in Gaza since October 7th of this year.

Usman Khawaja has been vocal about Israeli atrocities on innocent Palestinians and has raised awareness about the situation through social media.

 

During the training session, the left-handed batter wore shoes reading “All lives are equal”.

A report by a Australia news agency stated that he plans on wearing the pair in the opening game of the three-match series starting on December 14.

Usman Khawaja’s step comes after an incident in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final between hosts India and champions Australia where a pro-Palestine demonstrator interrupted play by barging into the ground wearing a “Free Palestine” T-shirt.

Moreover, Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan dedicated the side’s victory over Sri Lanka to the victims of the Palestine-Israel conflict.

