PAK v BAN: Gillespie hopeful of putting smile on Pakistan fans’ faces

Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie has expressed hope that the hosts will make a comeback on the final day of the second PAK v BAN Test.

Day 4 of the second Test saw Pakistan’s batting collapse as they were bowled out for a meagre 172 in the second innings.

Salman Ali Agha remained the top run-getter with an unbeaten 47 from 71 balls including seven boundaries and one six.

Bangladesh pace bowler Hasan Mahmud led the bowling attack with his maiden five-wicket haul, while Nahid Rana returned with figures of 4-44.

Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam will resume their innings at 31 and nine respectively with Bangladesh needing 148 runs to sweep the series on Day 5.

After Day 4 of the second PAK v BAN Test, Jason Gillespie admitted that Pakistan were in a tough spot after they were bowled out for a low total in their second inning.

“The odds are probably in favour of Bangladesh, we don’t shy away from that,” he said. “I’m hoping that we can create some theatre, create some drama, and put a smile on a few people’s faces here in Pakistan tomorrow.”

Responding to a question regarding the batting of star batter Babar Azam, Jason Gillespie asserted that the right-handed batter will soon regain his form and score big runs for his team.

“Babar [Azam] is a quality player, and he’s got a couple of starts. A bit like quite a few of our players, he hasn’t been able to convert starts. But Babar is a world-class player he’s very close, I feel it. I am really confident that we are going to see Babar scoring big runs very soon. He’s too good a player and looking forward to seeing him doing well,” Gillespie said.