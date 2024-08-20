Ticket prices for Pakistan-Bangladesh second test revealed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed the ticket prices for the second Pakistan-Bangladesh Test match scheduled from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The ticket prices for the second game will be similar to the first Test with tickets for the premium enclosures including Miran Baksh, Sohail Tanvir, and Yasir Arafat set at Rs200, according to the PCB’s statement.

“VIP enclosures, including Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, will be priced at Rs500 on weekdays and Rs600 on weekends,” as per the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Fans can also opt for the Gallery pass, which includes lunch and tea, priced at Rs2,800 while the ticket price for Platinum box, which also includes lunch and tea, is set at Rs12,500.

Spectators will have to pay Rs200,000 to reserve a full hospitality box.

Tickets can be purchased online at PCB.tcs.com.pk or from the physical ticket booth located at Aviation Ground at Rawal Road and also at the designated TCS express centres.

The PCB will be running a free shuttle bus service on two routes on matchdays to ensure spectators reach the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium easily.

“Route 1 will run from Aviation Ground, Rawal Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate while the Route 2 will go from Government Satellite Town College for Boys, 6th Road, Murree Road to Allama Iqbal Park Entrance Gate,” according to the PCB.

It is pertinent to mention that both Tests between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played in Rawalpindi.

The PCB had initially scheduled the second Test in Karachi, however, the game was moved due to the construction and renovation works currently underway at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

The Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 with the first game scheduled from August 21 to 25 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.