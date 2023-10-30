Shahid Afridi recalls his conversation with struggling Shadab Khan

Legendary Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi opened up on Vice Captain Shadab Khan’s performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 ahead of the side’s fixture against Bangladesh at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The Pakistan vice-captain, who has proved himself a valuable cricketer over the years with his all-round performances, has come under the radar for his lacklustre performances since Asia Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that selectors were reportedly advised to rest the spinner for the tournament but captain Babar Azam showed confidence in him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Khan (@shadab0800)

Shahid Afridi, considered to be one of the greatest all-rounders, recalled his conversation with Shadab Khan before the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The former cricketer said he had told the all-rounder to give a good performance when the latter laid his demands and requests before him.

Moreover, the former cricketer claimed that he told the Pakistan vice-captain that he would help him whenever he wanted.

The former cricketer also hit out at Pakistan’s batting woes in the tournament. He said the Green Shirts batters, unlike those from other teams, are not scoring centuries under conditions where it can be done.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: ‘Abrar Ahmed was sidelined to save Shadab Khan’