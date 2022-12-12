PAK v ENG: Babar Azam opens up on Saud Shakeel’s dismissal

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has questioned umpire Joel Wilson’s decision to give batter Saud Shakeel out against England in the second Test in Multan.

The left-handed batter Saud Shakeel tried to hit pacer Mark Wood’s short delivery towards the leg side. However, it hit his bat that went towards the wicketkeeper Ollie Pope who took a low catch.

There were doubts over the on-field umpire’s decision. The third umpire Joel Wilson gave the decision in England’s favour saying there were some parts of the glove under the ball.

The dismissal sparked debates about whether it was a legitimate catch or not.

Babar Azam, in his comments following the fixture, expressed his reservation over the judgment, saying his side felt the catch was not properly taken.

“The Shakeel dismissal cost us,” he said following the match. “It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire’s decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded.”

He added: “I think it’s for the umpires to decide [if the soft signal should be done away with],” Babar said. “Like I said, we felt the ball was grounded.”

England won the second Test by 26 runs to take a decisive 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. The third and final game will be played from December 17 in Karachi.

