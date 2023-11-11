25.9 C
Haris Rauf gets into World Cup record books…for the wrong reasons

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf made news for the wrong reasons during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as he became the most expensive bowler in a single edition of the 50-over world championship.

He set the unwanted record in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against England, who have already been eliminated from the tournament and are eyeing their spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf returned with figures 3-64 in 10 overs in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

In nine World Cup matches, the right-arm pacer bowled 79 overs, conceded 533 runs and bagged 16 wickets at an average of 33.31, economy of 6.74 and strike rate of 29.64.

He beat the previous record of 526 runs set by England leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. 

Sri Lanka fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka could have been second in the list as he had conceded 525 runs in nine innings of the ongoing tournament.

