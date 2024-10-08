WATCH: Aamer Jamal takes a stunner as Ollie Pope departs for duck

Pakistan all-rounder Aamer Jamal grabbed a one-handed blinder to send back England stand-in captain Ollie Pope for a duck in the first PAK v ENG Test.

Pope filled the opening slot in the absence of Ben Duckett who sustained an injury during the first inning of Pakistan.

Ollie Pope opened the inning with Zak Crawley for the visitors in Multan after Pakistan racked up 556 in the first inning of the opening PAK v ENG Test.

Facing pace bowler Naseem Shah, the England skipper defended the first delivery and went for a pull shot on the following delivery.

Pope had connected the stroke to send the ball through mid-wicket, however, all-rounder Aamer Jamal ruined his plans with a brilliant piece of fielding.

The Pakistan all-rounder leapt to his right and grabbed the ball with one hand to help Pakistan pick their first wicket.

Earlier, Salman Ali Agha remained unbeaten at 104 as England bowled Pakistan for 556 after Tea on the second day of the first Test.

Pakistan lost their two wickets in quick succession in the third session after piling up a mammoth 556-run total on the board.

For the hosts, captain Shan Masood led with the bat, having scored a 151-run knock, followed by Salman Ali Agha with an unbeaten 104-run knock while opening batter Abdullah Shafique scored 102 runs.

For England, Jack Leach took three wickets, Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse picked two wickets each while Chris Woakes, Shoaib Bashir and Joe Root bagged one wicket each.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel (vc), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmad.

England XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, and Shoaib Bashir.