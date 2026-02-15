All set for Pak v Ind high-octane clash at ICC T20 World Cup 2026

The much-anticipated high-voltage encounter between traditional rivals Pakistan and India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled for today (Sunday), with both sides fully prepared to challenge each other.

Pakistan is geared up to take on their arch-rivals, with the match starting at 6:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

The Green Shirts have conducted comprehensive batting, bowling, and fielding practice sessions ahead of the marquee clash.

For the second consecutive day, Pakistan continued its intensive practice, while the Indian team also held a session at Premadasa Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav practiced bowling in the style of Usman Tariq to prepare for the Pakistani spinner.

However, the uncertain and changeable weather in Colombo could pose a risk to the match. A representative from the Meteorological Department told ARY News that while clouds are expected throughout the day, the threat of a storm has subsided.

Fans are eagerly awaiting this high-voltage contest between the two traditional rivals. All preparations in Colombo have been completed for the blockbuster match, with Pakistani supporters displaying immense excitement.

Naqvi meets players, management

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the national cricket team players and management in Colombo ahead of crucial clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

During the meeting, he appreciated the players’ commitment and enthusiasm, boosting their morale.

The PCB Chairman conveyed his best wishes to the team and expressed hope that the players would deliver their finest performance on the field.

The meeting was attended by captain Salman Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, team manager Naveed Akram, all players, and the coaching staff. Additionally, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sami Ahmed and PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer were also present.