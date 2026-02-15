Pak v Ind: Naqvi meets team, management ahead of blockbuster clash

COLOMBO: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi held an important meeting with the national cricket team players and management in Colombo ahead of crucial clash against India in the T20 World Cup 2026.

Cricket’s iconic rivalry is set to reignite as Pakistan will take on arch-rivals India in a high-voltage T20 World Cup 2026 group stage match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, today.

During the meeting, he appreciated the players’ commitment and enthusiasm, boosting their morale.

The PCB Chairman conveyed his best wishes to the team and expressed hope that the players would deliver their finest performance on the field.

The meeting was attended by captain Salman Agha, head coach Mike Hesson, team manager Naveed Akram, all players, and the coaching staff. Additionally, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sami Ahmed and PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer were also present.

It is worth noting that today, at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the most anticipated encounter of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 between traditional rivals Pakistan and India will take place.

Weather forecasts indicate that the likelihood of rain affecting the high-profile match has decreased. While there were predictions of rainfall at various times in Colombo today, the chances are now gradually diminishing.