Pak v India: Will rain affect the high-voltage T20 World Cup match?

The countdown to the much-awaited Pak v India T20 World Cup match is almost over. After several schedule changes and uncertainty, the big clash is finally set to take place in Colombo today (February 15).

While fans are excited about the on-field battle, many are equally worried about the weather situation at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday evening.

In a welcome news for cricket fans, chances of rain in Colombo have decreased, the local Meteorological Department official told ARY News.

Official said cloud cover is expected to remain, but the threat of a possible storm has passed, significantly reducing the chances of rain disruption.

Earlier, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha voiced admiration for India’s opener Abhishek Sharma ahead of their marquee showdown in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, expressing hope that the left-hander recovers in time to feature in Sunday’s contest.

Speaking on the eve of the high-voltage encounter at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Agha made it clear that Pakistan want to test themselves against India at full strength, underlining Sharma’s growing stature in international cricket.

“Abhishek is obviously a quality player. I hope he’s recovering well and is available because we want to compete against the best team they have,” Agha said during the pre-match press conference.

The Indian opener had missed his side’s previous outing after being hospitalised with a stomach infection, though India still secured a commanding 93-run victory over Namibia.