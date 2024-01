Babar Azam, Rizwan to depart for NZ tomorrow

Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, and other players will depart for New Zealand tomorrow to play the T20I Series, starting from January 12, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, Pakistan’s T20I squad players selected for New Zealand tour including Babar Azam, Muhammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Waseem Junior will depart for Auckland from Australia, tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haque, Saud Shakil, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sajjid Khan, Mir Hamza, Salman Ali Agha, Hassan Ali and Faheem Ashraf will return to Pakistan tomorrow.

Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wicket-keeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.

Full schedule:

1st T20 – 12 January 2024 at Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20 – 14 January 2024 at Seddon Park, Hamilton

3rd T20 – 17 January 2024 at University Oval, Dunedin

4th T20 – 19 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch

5th T20 – 21 January 2024 at Hagley Oval, Christchurch