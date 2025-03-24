Abbas earns maiden call-up in New Zealand squad for Pakistan ODIs

New Zealand on Monday announced a 13-member squad for the upcoming PAK v NZ ODI series.

The Black Caps have included two uncapped players including top-order batter Nick Kelly and Pakistan-born left-arm pacer Muhammad Abbas.

The two have featured for Wellington Firebirds in New Zealand’s first-class cricket setup.

Tom Latham will lead the side in the three-match PAK v NZ ODI series in the absence of white-ball skipper Mitchell Santner.

Among the major names missing in the New Zealand squad are Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips owing to IPL 2025 commitments.

Experienced batter Kane Williamson was not considered for selection after making himself unavailable for the PAK v NZ ODI series.

New Zealand will face Pakistan in the first ODI on March 29 in Napier.

The two sides will face off in the second ODI on April 2 in Hamilton, while the third and final ODI will be played in Mount Maunganui on April 5.

New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham (c), Muhammad Abbas, Adi Ashok, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay, Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith and Will Young

Pakistan ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir.