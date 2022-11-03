PAK v SA: Ravi Ashwin reacts to Mohammad Haris’ knock against South Africa

Pakistan batter Mohammad Haris’ swashbuckling knock in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 fixture against South Africa impressed veteran India spinner Ravi Ashwin.

Ravi Ashwin took to social media application Twitter to praise how impressive Mohammad Haris in five deliveries of his knock.

During the space of the five deliveries, he smashed South Africa’s premium pacer Kagiso for two maximums and a boundary

He scored 11-ball 28 with two fours and three sixes to his name.

Babar Azam’s side beat South Africa by 33 runs under the Duckworth Lewis System to keep their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup alive.

Pakistan, electing to bat first in the rain-affected game, scored 185-9 thanks to Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed’s fifties.

Shadab Khan was the top-scorer with 52 from 22 balls with the help of three fours and four sixes. Iftikhar Ahmed hit three fours and two maximums on his way to 35-ball 51.

Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul.

South Africa, chasing 186 to win, were batting 69-4 in their nine overs when rain interrupted play. The target got revised to 142 off 14 overs.

The side managed 108-9 in their alotted overs. Skipper Temba Bavuma was the top scorer with 36-run knock from 19 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name. Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs made 20 and 18 runs.

Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets while Shadab Khan bagged two wickets. Pacer Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim dismissed a batter each.

