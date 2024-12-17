Saim, Salman star as Pakistan defeat South Africa in thrilling first ODI

Saim Ayub’s ton and vice-captain Salman Agha’s all-round performance helped Pakistan beat South Africa in the first PAK v SA ODI at Boland Park in Paarl on Tuesday.

Chasing 240, Pakistan achieved the target in 49.3 overs to thrash the hosts by three wickets.

Agha remained unbeaten on 82 off 90 balls alongside pacer Naseem Shah who scored unbeaten nine in the successful chase.

Pakistan’s inning began with a dismal start as Abdullah Shafique was castled by pacer Marco Jansen on a duck in the very first over of Pakistan’s inning in the first PAK v SA game.

Babar Azam then joined Saim Ayub, however, his stay at the crease was a shorter one as he was dismissed after scoring 23 off 38 balls.

White-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan was castled by Ottneil Baartman after scoring just one run, bringing Kamran Ghulam to the crease.

Ghulam also failed to show up for Pakistan and departed after scoring just four runs, leaving Pakistan reeling at 60/4 in 19.1 overs.

Vice-captain Salman Agha then joined opening batter Saim Ayub and the two built a crucial partnership to put the tourists in a commanding position in the first PAK v SA ODI.

Ayub and Agha shared a 141-run stand with the former completing his ton while Agha completed his half-century.

Saim Ayub was dismissed after scoring 109 off 119 balls to leave Pakistan at 201/5 in 41.2 overs.

The opening batter’s dismissal brought Irfan Khan to the crease, however, he departed after facing just two balls, scoring one run.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was bowled out by Tabraiz Shamsi on a duck off eight deliveries.

Earlier, Salman Agha bagged a four-wicket haul to help the visitors restrict South Africa to 239 in their 50 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen played an anchoring half-century after the hosts got off to a flying start to their innings.

South Africa opening pair Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi added 70 runs for the first wicket inside 10 overs.

However, Pakistan vice-captain took four wickets in quick sessions to leave South Africa struggling at 88/4 in 13.4 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 86 off 97 deliveries, with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

Salman Agha was the pick of the bowlers, having returned with the figures of 4/32 in his four overs, followed by Abrar Ahmed with two wickets, while Shaheen Afridi and Saim Ayub bagged one wicket each.