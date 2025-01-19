Pakistan breaks longstanding record with victory in Multan Test

Pakistan smashed a 24-year-old record after defeating West Indies by 127 runs in the opening game of the two-match PAK v WI series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Day 3 saw Pakistan bowling out the tourists for just 157 in their second innings after setting a target of 251 runs in the first PAK v WI Test after being bowled out.

Spinner Sajid Khan bagged a 5-wicket haul, Abrar Ahmed grabbed four wickets and Nouman Ali grabbed a single wicket to close out West Indies’ second inning.

With Pakistan’s victory on the third day of the game, the Multan Test has now become the shortest international Test in Pakistan in terms of balls bowled.

A total of 1,064 deliveries were bowled across four innings of the first PAK v WI Test to break the previous record set in a Test between Pakistan and West Indies in late 1990.

The Test in 1990 saw 1,080 balls being bowled, 16 more than the Multan Test.

West Indies also registered an unwanted record in the first PAK v WI Test as they faced the fewest number of balls in their two innings in a Test (371).

Their previous lowest of 450 balls came against England in Leeds in 2000.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Muhammad Huraira, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, Sajid Khan, Noman Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad.

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Mikyle Louis, Keacy Carty, Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach (wk), Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican, Jayden Seales.