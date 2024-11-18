Zimbabwe announce squads for ODI, T20I series against Pakistan

Zimbabwe Cricket has announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming PAK v ZIM white-ball series.

Craig Ervine will captain the hosts’ ODI squad while star all-rounder Sikandar Raza will lead the T20I side against Pakistan.

Zimbabwe also included three uncapped players Trevor Gwandu, Tashinga Musekiwa and Tinotenda Maposa into the ODI squad.

Pakistan are set to depart for Zimbabwe for the white-ball tour, including three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The three-match PAK v ZIM ODIs series will begin with the first game on November 24 followed by two games on November 26 and 28, respectively.

The two teams will then face off in the first T20I on December 1, the second game will be played on December 3 and the final game is scheduled for December 5.

Announcing the squads for the PAK v ZIM white-ball series, Zimbabwe’s Convener of Selectors David Mutendera said that the white-ball home series against Pakistan was a tremendous opportunity to bolster their progress in the sport.

“Facing a high-calibre side like Pakistan is a tremendous opportunity for us to gauge our progress and showcase Zimbabwe’s potential on the international stage. We are confident that both our ODI and T20I squads will be competitive,” he said.

Zimbabwe ODI squad: Craig Ervine (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Zimbabwe T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan have already announced their squads for the away series against Zimbabwe.

Pakistan ODI SQUAD: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.