PAK v ZIM: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan in rain-affected game

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 80 runs (DLS method) on Sunday in the rain-affected first game of the PAK v ZIM ODI series at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

The visitors were 60 for six in 21 overs when rain stopped play. After the cutoff time, Zimbabwe were handed the victory by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

Batting first, Zimbabwe posted a 205-run total on the scoreboard as Richard Ngarava remained the highest run-getter, having scored 48 off 52 balls.

Star all-rounder Sikandar Raza added 39 runs off 56 balls while Tadiwanashe Marumani scored 29 runs.

For Pakistan, vice-captain Salman Agha and Faisal Akram both took three wickets each while Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Aamer Jamal bagged one wicket each in the first PAK v ZIM ODI.

In reply, Pakistan were off to a disastrous start as Abdullah Shafique in the third over after scoring just one run. He was followed by Saim Ayub who was dismissed after adding 11 runs to the total.

Kamran Ghulam departed after a brief stay at the crease, having scored 17 runs while Salman Agha was dismissed on four.

Haseebullah Khan was out for a duck and Irfan Khan went back to the pavilion after scoring seven runs.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan remained unbeaten on 19, with Aamer Jamal at (0)* in the first PAK v ZIM when rain interrupted play.

Pakistan Playing XI: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Haseebullah Khan, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Faisal Akram.

Zimbabwe Playing XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie(w), Dion Myers, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu.