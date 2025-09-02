Afghanistan bat first against Pakistan in second tri-series meeting

SHARJAH: Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in the second PAK vs AFG game of the ongoing T20 tri-series on Tuesday.

The Men in Green remain undefeated in the tri-series, also involving the UAE, besides Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The national side downed the Rashid Khan-led side in the opening PAK vs AFG game of the tri-series, followed by a victory against the UAE in their second game.

Both sides made two changes each to their Playing XI, with Afghanistan resting Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Sharafuddin Ashraf to bring in AM Ghazanfar and Noor Ahmed.

Salman Ali Agha confirmed that Pakistan have brought back Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf to replace Hasan Ali and Salman Mirza.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Read more: Mohammad Haris smashes bat after getting dismissed: Watch Video

Afghanistan XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.