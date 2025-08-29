Agha powers Pakistan to 182 in tri-series opener against Afghanistan

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Aug 29, 2025
    • -
  • 0 views
    • -
  • 304 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Agha powers Pakistan to 182 in tri-series opener against Afghanistan
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment