Agha powers Pakistan to 182 in tri-series opener against Afghanistan

SHARJAH: Captain Salman Agha remained unbeaten on 53 as Pakistan posted 182/7 against Afghanistan in the first game of the T20I tri-series on Friday.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first in the PAK vs AFG game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sahibzada Farhan looked dangerous as he scored quick 21 runs off nine balls. However, he fell in the third over of the inning, leaving Pakistan at 26/1 in 2.3 overs.

Fakhar Zaman then arrived at the crease and shared a 29-run stand with Saim Ayub to take the Men in Green to 55 in 6.4 overs.

Ayub fell to Rashid Khan while attempting a big shot. He scored 20 off 17 deliveries.

Captain Salman Agha the joined Fakhar Zaman, who was removed by Mohammad Nabi to reduce Pakistan to 63/3 in 7.3 overs.

Hasan Nawaz found it hard to get going and could score just nine off 13 balls.

Mohammad Nawaz then joined Salman Agha and the two raised a 28-ball 53 runs partnerhship to take the Greenshirts to 136 in 15.3 overs.

Nawaz fell to Mujeeb Ur Rehman after scoring 21 off 11 balls.

Mohammad Haris added 15 off 13 balls to the total while Faheem Ashraf was run out on the last delivery of the inning after scoring 14 off five balls.

Agha remained unbeaten on 53 off 36 balls, with the help of three fours and three sixes, as Pakistan finished at 182/7 in the PAK vs AFG game.

Pakistan Playing XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem.

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmed.