Pak vs Aus: Babar, Imam tons propel team to highest ODI chase

LAHORE: Pakistan chased down a record target of 349 runs in the second ODI vs Australia and levelled the three-match series in Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Fitting celebration for a @babarazam258 ODI 100.

He is so good to watch today (and everyday) 👏🏼#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/toP8CaSf0U — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

Skipper Babar Azam (114) and Imam-ul-Haq (106) starred in the chase for their brilliant tons.

Openers Fakahr Zaman (67) and Imam-ul-Haq provided Pakistan with a solid opening stand of 118 runs.

Pakitan needed another 70 runs in the last 10 overs to chase down the mammoth target. Skipper Babar lost his wicket in the 45th over and Muhammad Rizwan soon followed after begin dismissed for 23.

An incredible century by an incredible player!

The dressing room celebrates a @babarazam258 masterclass 👏👏#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/cHBHST58lg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 31, 2022

Khushdil Shah took to the stage in the last over and finished the game with 27 runs off just 17 balls. He smashed two fours and two sixes to take the team over the line.

Pakistan had chosen to field first after winning the toss in the 2nd ODI.

Ben McDermott starred with the bat for Australia and scored his maiden century (104), while centurion in the first game Travis Head also scored 89 runs. Marnus Lauchange also contributed with 59 runs to take the team total to 347 runs.

Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with his 4-63 in his ten overs.

Pakistan had lost the first ODI of the series by 88 runs. The decision will be played in Lahore on Saturday.

Teams:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Saud Shakeel

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Ben McDermott, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)

TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)

Match referee: Muhammad Javed Malik (PAK)

