Candice Warner trolls Mitchell Johnson after Warner’s century

Candice Warner, wife of Australia batter David Warner, seemingly got involved in her cricketer husband’s tussle with compatriot Mitchell Johnson during the first Test against Pakistan at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

The Mitchell Johnson-David Warner saga began when the former made scathing remarks about the latter’s involvement in the 2018 spot-fixing scandal.

The left-arm pacer said the batter had never owned up to his mistake and the way he was bidding farewell was underpinned by arrogance and disrespect to the country.

He questioned why the player, involved in one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history, is warranted a hero’s send-off.

The former pacer added that David Warner wasn’t certainly Australia’s Test captain and never deserved to be for that matter.

David Warner has not commented on Mitchell Johnson’s comments about him but his wife found herself in the tussle. She took a cryptic jibe at the former pacer after her husband struck a century in the ongoing first Test against Pakistan at Perth. She posted a tweet featuring a shush emoji.

Her post left fans making speculations about the tensions brewing within Australia’s cricket community.

‘Silencing critics’

David Warner brushed aside any doubts about his test match pedigree with a brutal 164-run assault on Pakistan’s bowlers as the hosts glided to 346-5 after 84 overs at stumps on day one of the series opener in Perth on Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who intends to retire from tests after the third and final game in Sydney, combined with Usman Khawaja (41) in a 126-run opening stand to get the hosts off to a strong start after winning the toss.

A delightful uppercut for four in the 43rd over saw the Southpaw bring up a breezy 125-ball hundred, his 26th in tests, prompting a trademark celebratory leap and a cheeky ‘shush’ towards the media box.

David Warner rode his luck to survive a dropped catch and a mis-stumping to spinner Agha Salman, cashing in on anything in his zone to nail 16 boundaries and four sixes before miscuing debutant quick Aamer Jamal (2-63) to backward square in the 75th over.

The New South Welshman is now Australia’s fifth-highest run scorer in tests with 8651, having overtaken past greats Matthew Hayden (8625) and Michael Clarke (8643) during the 211-ball vigil.