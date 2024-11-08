Haris Rauf shines as Australia all-out for 163 against Pakistan

ADELAIDE: Haris Rauf’s star performance restricts Australia to a meagre 163 against Pakistan in the second of the three-match series here at the Adelaide Oval on Friday.

Pakistan is eyeing victory against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide today to level the three-match ODI series against the hosts.

Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and decided to bowl first against Australia in Adelaide on Friday.

Pakistan named an unchanged side after the speedgun Naseem Shah declared fit, he earlier left the field during the first match.

Australia made one change with veteran Josh Hazlewood returning in place of Sean Abbott to join his long-time pace partners Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short again open the batting in the absence of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head and will be keen to make their mark after falling cheaply in the opening match.

The hosts lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after captain Pat Cummins guided his side to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first ODI on November 4.

Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second game at Adelaide on November 8 while the third PAK v AUS game is scheduled for November 10 at Perth.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Australia: Matt Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain