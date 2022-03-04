Pak vs Aus: PM Imran Khan wishes good luck to both teams 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed Australian cricket team to Pakistan after 24 years and said that they are looking forward to a highly competitive and interesting series, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that he welcomes the Australian cricket team to Pakistan after an absence of 24 years.

“Pakistan’s cricket lovers have always had great respect and admiration for Australian cricket and we are all looking forward to a highly competitive and interesting series,” he said while wishing good luck to both teams.

I welcome the Australian cricket team to Pakistan after an absence of 24 yrs. Pakistan’s cricket lovers have always had great respect & admiration for Australian cricket & we are all looking forward to a highly competitive & interesting series. Good luck to both teams. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2022

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier in the day announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Rawalpindi cricket stadium to witness the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia.

He made the announcement at the Rawalpindi cricket stadium after speaking to the media while flanked by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail. “Governor Sindh is going to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan and then the latter will witness Pakistan, Australia test match,” he said.

The information minister also invited opposition parties to witness the historic occasion and said that he would arrange free tickets for their leaders if they agree to witness the match rather than going out for the long march.

Comments