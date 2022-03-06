Pak vs Aus: ‘PPP changes long march route’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has changed the route of its long march towards Islamabad in the wake of the ongoing test match between Pakistan and Australia at Rawalpindi cricket stadium, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has been apprised regarding the change in route of the PPP long march.

“The PPP long march will now enter Islamabad from Rawat T chowk,” they said and added that the participants will spend the night at Rawat T chowk on March 7 before entering Islamabad the next day.

IA from 27th February we will begin our #AwamiMarch from Karachi to Islamabad. We march against this selected government and the economic disaster they have caused. Join us for a peaceful, prosperous & progressive Pakistan. https://t.co/8Dt8lWY1h6 pic.twitter.com/AnapOYjjC0 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) February 15, 2022

Earlier in the day, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after arriving in Lahore during the long march said that he could not guarantee 100 percent success for the no-trust move against the incumbent government.

Speaking during a presser after Nadeem Afzal Chan joined PPP, Bilawal Bhutto said that bringing a no-trust move is a difficult task and he could not guarantee its 100 percent success.

“If we succeed, it will be a great achievement but even if we fail, I will not back down and continue my struggle,” the PPP chairman said and demanded of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign from his post.

“If Imran Khan considers himself a public figure then he should resign and come to the public to get a fresh mandate for him,” he said and added that “if Khan will not resign then the opposition will bring a no-trust move against him.”

Comments