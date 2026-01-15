Pak vs Aus T20I series: Online tickets sale to open tomorrow

Tickets for the Pak vs Aus T20I series will go on sale online from 16 January (tomorrow), ARY News reported, quoting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

According to PCB, the cricket fans can purchase online tickets via the official portal pcb.tcs.com.pk, while physical tickets will be available from Monday, 19 January, at designated TCS Express Centres across the country.

All three Pak vs Aus matches will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on 29 and 31 January, and 1 February. Each fixture is scheduled to begin at 6:00pm Pakistan Standard Time.

For the opening match, VIP enclosure tickets have been priced at Rs800, while tickets for the remaining two matches will cost Rs1,000. Premium enclosure tickets will be available for Rs600 for the first match and Rs700 for the second and third fixtures.

First Class enclosure tickets have been set at Rs500 for the opening game and Rs600 for the final two matches, while General enclosure tickets will be priced at Rs400 initially and Rs500 thereafter.

Iqbal End VIP tickets will be available for Rs1,500 for the first match and Rs2,000 for the remaining games. Jinnah End VIP tickets will cost Rs2,000 for the opener and Rs2,500 for the last two fixtures.

Hospitality Gallery tickets have been priced at Rs5,000 for the first match and Rs6,000 for the remaining two. Meanwhile, a single seat in the Iqbal End 24-seater hospitality box will cost Rs20,000 for the opening match and Rs25,000 for each of the final two matches.

The series forms a key part of preparations for both sides ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026