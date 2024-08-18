Pak vs Ban 2nd test likely to be moved from Karachi

KARAHI: The second test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in Karachi’s National Stadium is likely to be moved to Rawalpindi, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the 2nd test of the upcoming two-match Test series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will start from August 30 to September 3.

The reason behind this potential move is the ongoing construction work at the National Stadium in Karachi, which is being renovated for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has already announced that the match will be played behind closed doors, without any spectators.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming first Test of the two-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, scheduled to be held at Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi is likely to be affected by rain.

According to Weather.com, Rawalpindi is likely to receive rain on the first, second and fifth day of the aforementioned Test.

Furthermore, Rawalpindi’s weather has been far from the best for the preparation of the first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh as the ground staff is yet to start working on the pitch.

Reports further suggested that the decision regarding which pitch to be used for the opening Test is also facing delay.

Pakistan: Shan Masood (c), Saud Shakeel, Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Hurraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nazmul Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Khaled Ahmed.