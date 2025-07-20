Pakistan to take on Bangladesh in first T20I today

The first T-20 International (T20I) cricket match of Pak vs Ban T20 series 2025 will be played at Shere Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, at 5 pm today (Sunday).

All three matches of the series, to be played on July 20, 22, and 24, will be played at the iconic Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Earlier on Saturday, the trophy for the three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled at a ceremony held at a local hotel in Dhaka.

Team captains Salman Ali Agha of Pakistan and Litton Das of Bangladesh posed with the gleaming trophy, setting the stage for what promises to be exciting cricket matches.

The national squad, which arrived in Dhaka earlier this week, held its first training session at the Shere Bangla Stadium on Friday, after a rest day on Thursday.

Bangladesh squad:

Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mohammad Saifuddin.

Pakistan squad:

Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim.