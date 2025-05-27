Trophy unveiled for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

LAHORE: The trophy for the three-match PAK vs BAN T20I series was unveiled at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Pakistan captain Salman Agha and Bangladesh captain Litton Das jointly unveiled the trophy for the series, set to begin on Wednesday, May 28.

The two sides will play the first game of the series on Wednesday, May 28.

The second PAK vs BAN T20I will be held on Friday, May 30, while the third and final game of the series is scheduled on June 1.

Speaking at a press conference after unveiling the trophy, Pakistan captain Salman Agha banked on the performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

“A lot of our players are coming off strong performances in the HBL PSL X, which is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world. That form and momentum are something we are hoping to carry into this series,” he said.

The Pakistan captain added, “Bangladesh are a quality side with talented players and we are expecting a good challenge from them. I believe fans are in for some thrilling cricket over the next few days.”

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Agha Salman(c), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, and Naseem Shah.