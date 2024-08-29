PAK vs BAN: Weather update for second Rawalpindi Test

RAWALPINDI: The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played tomorrow (Friday) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan have left pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi out of their 12-member squad for the second Test match against Bangladesh.

PCB unveiled the 12-member squad for the second Test which included spinner Abrar Ahmed and left-arm pacer Mir Hamza.

“Shaheen Afridi is playing all three formats and also recently he became father and team management wants him to spend some time with his family,” Pakistan’s red-ball coach Jason Gillespie said.

Rain forecast

The forecast for the first day predicts cloudy and humid weather with a high probability of a heavy thunderstorm.

AccuWeather predicts a temperature of 27°C, with a RealFeel temperature of 28°C. The high humidity will make it feel like it’s 30°C. Additionally, the weather is expected to be overcast throughout the day.

The wind is expected to be coming from the northeast at a speed of 11 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 32 km/h.

The dew point is forecasted to be 22°C, while visibility is expected to be limited to 4 km, and there is an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day.