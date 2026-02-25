Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan's selection, Abrar's Exclusion Under the Spotlight

  • By Sports Guru
    • -
  • Feb 25, 2026
Pakistan's Heartbreaking Loss to England in T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan's selection, Abrar's Exclusion Under the Spotlight