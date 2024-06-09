PAK vs IND: Governor Sindh offers cash prize for national team

KARACHI: During the ongoing match between the arch-rivals Pakistan and India, Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori announced a huge prize money if the national team wins against India today, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Backing the green shirts, Governor Sindh has announced a reward of Rs 10 million for the national team players if they emerge victorious against India in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking to ARY News, he expressed his excitement and unwavering support for the team, emphasizing that their hard work, determination, and sportsmanship are what truly matter on the field against India.

The Governor adorned himself in the Pakistani team’s kit, including a cricket helmet, pads, and shirt, while joining cricket enthusiasts to watch the thrilling match against their arch-rivals.

With a big screen set up at the Governor’s House, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation as everyone rallies behind the national team, hoping for a remarkable performance.