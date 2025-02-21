WATCH: IIT Baba predicts India’s defeat against Pakistan in CT 2025 match

As the much-anticipated Pakistan vs India (Pak vs Ind) clash in Champions Trophy 2025 draws near, the tension between the two cricket-crazy nations intensifies. Recently, IIT Baba’s viral prediction has sparked anger among Indian fans.

Recently IIT Baba from India made a prediction that didn’t sit well with Indian cricket fans.

IIT Baba, also known as Abhey Singh, made a bold prediction about the highly anticipated Pak vs Ind clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

His daring statement has gone viral, upsetting Indian cricket fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UNIBIT Games (@unibit.in)

The prediction, made during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025, has left fans stunned.

IIT Baba declared, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hu, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I’m telling you beforehand, India won’t win this time).

This controversial statement quickly spread across social media, going viral, and drawing an outpouring of angry reactions from Indian cricket fans.

Read More: Haris Rauf hopes for repeating past success against India in CT 2025 clash

When asked to elaborate on his bold claim, IIT Baba doubled down, saying, “Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho?” (Now that I’ve said India won’t win, it won’t happen. Are you bigger than God now?).

His words further fueled the drama, leading fans to wonder if this is mere superstition or if IIT Baba’s Pak vs Ind match prediction will actually come true.

All eyes are now on Pak vs India in the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23, 2025, when the outcome of the match will decide whether the prophecy holds any truth.

The video of his prediction, shared by UNIBIT Games on Instagram, has gone viral with more than 16 million views.

Fans are having a field day with the comment section, filling it with witty sarcasm and humor.

One user joked, “Zada padhai karna bhi khatarnaak hota hai” (Too much studying is dangerous), while another wrote, “He believes in karma, we believe in Sharma.” A third commenter poked fun at his language skills, writing, “Bro’s helping verb is ehehehehe.”

IIT Baba, formerly known as Abhey Singh, is an aerospace engineering graduate from IIT Bombay.

After working in a high-paying job in Canada, he chose a life of renunciation. Known for making bold claims in the past, including “guiding” Rohit Sharma to victory in the T20 World Cup 2024, he has gained attention for his unorthodox predictions.

His latest forecast about Pak vs Ind in the Champions Trophy 2025 has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome.