PAK vs IND: Rain likely to spoil T20 World cup 2024 blockbuster

The highly anticipated clash between Pakistan and India at the T20 World Cup 2024 is likely to be affected by rain.

There is a 30 per cent to 50 per cent chances of rain before the match at the Nassau County Stadium in New York.

In a major change ahead of PAK vs IND T20 World Cup 2024 clash, Pakistan team management has reportedly dropped out of form Azam Khan from the playing XI.

Imad Wasim will replace the lower order batter in the high-voltage contest against India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

The match will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. For viewers in India and Pakistan, it would be at 8pm and 7:30pm respectively.

Pakistan and India will lock horns for the eighth time in a T20 World Cup when they square off at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 9.

Out of seven matches played thus far between the arch-rivals, India emerged victorious six times while Pakistan tasted triumph only once.

The two teams boast contrasting momentums as India eased past Ireland by eight wickets in the campaign opener while Pakistan succumbed to a humiliating defeat against the USA.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.