PAK vs IND: Rohit Sharma achieves rare feet against Shaheen Afridi

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reached a unique milestone against Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi during their game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first in their must-win game at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma faced Shaheen Afridi in the first over of the inning and smashed him for a six on the third ball of the over.

This was the first time Afridi was hit for six in the first over in the T20Is.

Earlier, the Indian skipper was the first batter to hit Afridi for a six in the first over of the innings in ODIs during the Asia Cup match in 2023.

Averaging just less than 20 against Pakistan in T20Is, Sharma could not give his team a flying start and fell to Afridi after scoring 13 off 12 balls during their game at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Earlier, rain delayed the toss for the Group A game between the archrivals.

It is pertinent to mention that out of seven matches played thus far between the archrivals, India emerged victorious six times while Pakistan tasted triumph only once.

The two teams boast contrasting momentums as India eased past Ireland by eight wickets in the campaign opener while Pakistan succumbed to a humiliating defeat against the USA.

Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Amir.

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Siraj.