Watch: Rohit Sharma asks cameraman to stop filming him

A video of India captain Rohit Sharma asking the cameraman to not film him during the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It happened during the first rain interruption in the high-octane film. As Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked off the field, the cameraman continued to focus on the India captain.

The right-handed batter India captain instructed the cameraman to turn his camera off.

Rohit Sharma is asking camera man to stop filming him. 😂🫣 Credit – (Hotstar)#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/tCTqi71NDZ — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 2, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the India captain’s poor form against Pakistan continued in the ongoing rain-affected Asia Cup 2023 fixture at Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Afridi is the first bowler in history get rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli bowled in the same innings 🔥 #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup23 pic.twitter.com/6g4CQXZxtg — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) September 2, 2023

He managed to hit two boundaries on his way to 21-ball 11, before getting clean bowled by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi’s beautiful inswinger.

Related – Rohit Sharma speaks up on ‘headache’ ahead of Pakistan-India clash