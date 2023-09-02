Watch: Rohit Sharma asks cameraman to stop filming him

32.9 C
A video of India captain Rohit Sharma asking the cameraman to not film him during the Asia Cup 2023 fixture against arch-rivals Pakistan is going viral on social media.

It happened during the first rain interruption in the high-octane film. As Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill walked off the field, the cameraman continued to focus on the India captain.

The right-handed batter India captain instructed the cameraman to turn his camera off.

It is pertinent to mention that the India captain’s poor form against Pakistan continued in the ongoing rain-affected Asia Cup 2023 fixture at Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

He managed to hit two boundaries on his way to 21-ball 11, before getting clean bowled by left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi’s beautiful inswinger.

