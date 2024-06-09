PAK vs IND: Pakistan win toss, opt to field first

NEW YORK: Babar Azam won the toss and opted to field first in the blockbuster clash against Indian at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

The scheduled time for toss was 7pm Pakistan time, however, downpour continued around the stadium as ground staff covered the pitch.

Toss is scheduled for 7:30pm Pakistan time and the match will begin on 8pm.

Earlier, the pitch of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was covered ahead of the game between Pakistan and India at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Drizzling continued in and around the stadium as Pakistan and Indian cricket teams reached the venue for the highly-anticipated clash of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The match between the archrivals will be held at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island, New York. For viewers in India and Pakistan, it would be at 8pm and 7:30pm respectively.

Earlier, reports said that there was 30 per cent to 50 per cent chances of rain.

Read more: PAK vs IND: Rohit Sharma believes Pakistan can bounce back

It is pertinent to mention that out of seven matches played thus far between the archrivals, India emerged victorious six times while Pakistan tasted triumph only once.

The two teams boast contrasting momentums as India eased past Ireland by eight wickets in the campaign opener while Pakistan succumbed to a humiliating defeat against the USA.

Pakistan squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub.

India squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.