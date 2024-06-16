PAK vs IRE: Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first

FLORIDA: Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bowl first in the game against Ireland in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.
With both team eliminated from the marquee event, they will want to end their campaign with a high at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill.
Pakistan brought in pace bowler Abbas Afridi to replace Naseem Shah in the Men in Green’s final game in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.
Pakistan Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Amir.
Ireland Playing XI: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little and Ben White.
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament after losing two of their last three games.
They faced a shocking defeat against the United State of America (USA) in their opening game where Pakistan failed to chase the target of 19 in the super over.
The Men in Green then faced India on June 9 and were thrashed by the archrivals to further dent their hopes to advance to the Super 8.
While Pakistan won their third game against Canada, they were officially knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after the USA shared points with Ireland following their washed out game.