WATCH: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan ask Iftikhar Ahmed for Eidi

A video of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan asking teammate Iftikhar Ahmed for Eidi is going viral on social media.

Weather played spoilsport in the fourth Pakistan-New Zealand T20I at Rawalpindi as the match was abandoned due to a hailstorm. However, the players enjoyed themselves in the locker room.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the players reacting to the hailstorm.

🎥 When the players are caught off-guard by a hailstorm interruption ⛈️#PAKvNZ | #CricketMubarak pic.twitter.com/iiCrNcPn17 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) April 20, 2023

The clip also showed Babar Azam asking Iftikhar Ahmed for Eidi. Mohammad Rizwan, after seeing this, joined in with the captain also.

Moreover, pacer Naseem Shah was seen distributing Eidi as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the fourth game of the five-match series ended without a result due to bad weather.

New Zealand – being sent to bat first – were 164-5 in 18.5 overs when the game was brought to a halt. Mark Chapman and opener Chad Bowes were standout players with the bat as they scored half-centuries.

Mark Chapman top-scored with his unbeaten 71 from 42 balls. His knock included 10 boundaries and a six. Chad Bowes struck seven fours and a maximum on his way to 38-ball 54.

As far as Pakistan’s bowling was concerned, all-rounder Imad Wasim returned with figures of 3-19 in his four overs. Pacers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf took a wicket each.

Pakistan lead the five-match T20I series 2-1. The fifth match will be contested at the same venue on March 24.

