New Zealand set mammoth 221-run target against Pakistan in fourth T20I

New Zealand posted a mammoth 221 run target against Pakistan in the all-important fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After losing the first two matches, Pakistan bounced back in the third match and decimated New Zealand by nine wickets to keep the series alive.

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets after Hassan Nawaz scored a blistering ton in the all-important clash.

New Zealand were all out on 204 batting first against Pakistan in the third T20I in Auckland, with batter Mark Chapman starring with a 44-ball 94.

In response, Nawaz slammed the fastest T20I century for Pakistan, in 44 balls, as the green shirt chased 205 in 16 overs.

Hasan Nawaz made an unbeaten 105 from 45 balls. Nawaz made ducks in both of the first two matches.

Today’s match is a do-or-die one for the Men In Green despite victory in the previous encounter. As for the Blackcaps, they have another chance at winning the series with a win tonight, that would hand them an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Irfan Khan, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Abdul Samad, Shaheen Afridi, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Sufiyan Muqeem, Jahandad Khan, Omair Yousuf

New Zealand: Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell (c), Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, William ORourke, Tim Robinson, Zakary Foulkes