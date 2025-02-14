Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in tri-series final

KARACHI: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and elected to bat first in the PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final on Friday.

The home side has brought in all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in place of pacer Mohammad Hasnain for the final ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking at the toss, Mohammad Rizwan mentioned that they decided to bat first as they wanted to put runs on the board.

“The ODI win in the last game was massive. It gives us the momentum. We are trying to do our best. We have one change. Hasnain is out, Faheem is in,” he said.

Pakistan are set to face New Zealand in the PAK vs NZ final after defeating South Africa in the penultimate game of the tri-nation series in Karachi on February 12.

Following the tri-nation series final, the two sides will face off in the Champions Trophy 2025 opening game on February 19 at the same venue.

Pakistan Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (c) (wk), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

Pertinent to note here that New Zealand and Pakistan faced off in the tri-nation series opener in Lahore as the tourists beat Pakistan by 78 runs.

New Zealand and Pakistan then went on to win their respective games against South Africa to set up a PAK vs NZ tri-nation series final.